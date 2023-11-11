The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11 will feature Brian Gay as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Gay Odds to Win: +25000

Brian Gay Insights

Gay has finished under par six times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Gay has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Gay has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 52 -2 286 0 1 0 0 $21,438

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The past four times Gay has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also been among the top five two times and his average finish has been seventh.

Gay has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

Gay finished 11th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Gay has played in the past year (7,199 yards) is 371 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Gay's Last Time Out

Gay was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Gay shot better than just 14% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Gay recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Gay had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Gay's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average (7.1).

In that last competition, Gay's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, four).

Gay ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Gay fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

