The field at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will feature Brian Stuard. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $6,500,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,828-yard course from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Stuard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Stuard Odds to Win: +50000

Brian Stuard Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Stuard has shot better than par six times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stuard has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Stuard has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Stuard finished 45th in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 53 -7 278 0 5 0 0 $77,100

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Stuard has had an average finishing position of 53rd.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Stuard last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 54th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 501 yards shorter than the average course Stuard has played in the past year (7,329).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 30th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

Stuard shot better than 85% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Stuard carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Stuard had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Stuard's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

At that last competition, Stuard had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Stuard ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Stuard finished without one.

