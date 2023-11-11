Brice Garnett will be at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at the par-71, 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Garnett at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards

Brice Garnett Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Garnett has finished below par seven times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Garnett's average finish has been 53rd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Garnett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 53rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 46 -6 279 0 13 0 1 $410,577

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Garnett wound up 21st at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Garnett has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Garnett last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Garnett will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,332 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

His 4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

On the eight par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Garnett was better than only 14% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Garnett recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, worse than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Garnett recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Garnett carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that last tournament, Garnett's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at four).

Garnett finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Garnett underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

