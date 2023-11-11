Should you bet on Brock Nelson to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Nelson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, and has scored one goal.

Nelson has scored one goal on the power play.

Nelson's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

