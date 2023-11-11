Brock Nelson will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals play on Saturday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nelson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brock Nelson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

In four of 12 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In four of 12 games this season, Nelson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Nelson has had an assist twice this year in 12 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Nelson has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 36 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 5 7 Points 3 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

