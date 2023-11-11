The Brown Bears (0-1) face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Brown Stats Insights

  • The Bears made 43.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was four percentage points lower than the Greyhounds allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
  • Brown went 7-2 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Greyhounds finished 306th.
  • Last year, the Bears recorded just one fewer point per game (69.6) than the Greyhounds gave up (70.6).
  • When Brown scored more than 70.6 points last season, it went 7-3.

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

  • The Greyhounds shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.
  • Last season, Loyola (MD) had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Greyhounds were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 222nd.
  • The Greyhounds' 67.3 points per game last year were just two fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.
  • Loyola (MD) had a 7-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Brown Home & Away Comparison

  • Brown averaged 72.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was five more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
  • The Bears surrendered 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.9 more points than they allowed in away games (68.9).
  • Brown drained 8.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 34.8% away from home.

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Loyola (MD) scored 74.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.1.
  • At home, the Greyhounds conceded 70.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded the same number.
  • Loyola (MD) drained more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.1%).

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Colgate L 72-70 Cotterell Court
11/11/2023 Loyola (MD) - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
11/14/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Rhode Island College - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Florida L 93-73 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/11/2023 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
11/15/2023 Binghamton - Reitz Arena
11/18/2023 Sacred Heart - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

