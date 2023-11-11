The Brown Bears (0-1) face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island TV: NESN

Brown Stats Insights

The Bears made 43.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was four percentage points lower than the Greyhounds allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Brown went 7-2 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Bears were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Greyhounds finished 306th.

Last year, the Bears recorded just one fewer point per game (69.6) than the Greyhounds gave up (70.6).

When Brown scored more than 70.6 points last season, it went 7-3.

Loyola (MD) Stats Insights

The Greyhounds shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.

Last season, Loyola (MD) had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Greyhounds were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 222nd.

The Greyhounds' 67.3 points per game last year were just two fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.

Loyola (MD) had a 7-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Brown Home & Away Comparison

Brown averaged 72.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was five more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).

The Bears surrendered 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.9 more points than they allowed in away games (68.9).

Brown drained 8.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 34.8% away from home.

Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison

At home, Loyola (MD) scored 74.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.1.

At home, the Greyhounds conceded 70.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded the same number.

Loyola (MD) drained more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.1%).

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Colgate L 72-70 Cotterell Court 11/11/2023 Loyola (MD) - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 11/14/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium 11/16/2023 Rhode Island College - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule