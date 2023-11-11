How to Watch Brown vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Brown Bears (0-1) face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Brown Stats Insights
- The Bears made 43.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was four percentage points lower than the Greyhounds allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Brown went 7-2 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Bears were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Greyhounds finished 306th.
- Last year, the Bears recorded just one fewer point per game (69.6) than the Greyhounds gave up (70.6).
- When Brown scored more than 70.6 points last season, it went 7-3.
Loyola (MD) Stats Insights
- The Greyhounds shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.
- Last season, Loyola (MD) had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Greyhounds were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 222nd.
- The Greyhounds' 67.3 points per game last year were just two fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.
- Loyola (MD) had a 7-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
Brown Home & Away Comparison
- Brown averaged 72.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was five more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
- The Bears surrendered 69.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.9 more points than they allowed in away games (68.9).
- Brown drained 8.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 34.8% away from home.
Loyola (MD) Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Loyola (MD) scored 74.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.1.
- At home, the Greyhounds conceded 70.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded the same number.
- Loyola (MD) drained more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.1%).
Brown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colgate
|L 72-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/11/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/14/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Rhode Island College
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
Loyola (MD) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Florida
|L 93-73
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/15/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Reitz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
