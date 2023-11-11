Saturday's game that pits the Brown Bears (0-1) against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-70 in favor of Brown, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 84, Loyola (MD) 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Brown vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: Brown (-15.0)

Brown (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Brown Performance Insights

Brown scored 69.6 points per game and allowed 69.3 last year, making them 224th in the country on offense and 150th defensively.

With 32.5 rebounds per game and 31.6 rebounds conceded, the Bears were 126th and 206th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

With 13.8 assists per game last year, Brown was 117th in college basketball.

With 8.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, the Bears were 104th and 151st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.0% from beyond the arc last season, Brown was 204th and 264th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Bears attempted 39.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 31.7% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 60.1% of their shots, with 68.3% of their makes coming from there.

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

Last year Loyola (MD) averaged 67.3 points per game (292nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 70.6 points per contest (195th-ranked).

The Greyhounds ranked 306th in college basketball with 29.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 130th with 30.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Loyola (MD) delivered 13.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 109th in the country.

The Greyhounds ranked 272nd in the country with 12.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 82nd with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

With 7.6 three-pointers per game, the Greyhounds ranked 149th in the nation. They had a 35.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 92nd in college basketball.

Loyola (MD) gave up 7.2 threes per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 36.2% three-point percentage (317th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Loyola (MD) last season, 61.5% of them were two-pointers (69.6% of the team's made baskets) and 38.5% were threes (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.