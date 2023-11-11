Brown vs. Loyola (MD) November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Brown Bears (0-1) will play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brown Top Players (2022-23)
- Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Brown Rank
|Brown AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
