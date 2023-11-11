The Brown Bears (0-1) will play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Brown Top Players (2022-23)

  • Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Brown Rank Brown AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 67.3 292nd
150th 69.3 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 29.2 306th
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd
104th 8 3pt Made 7.6 149th
117th 13.8 Assists 13.9 109th
258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

