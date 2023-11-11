The Brown Bears (0-1) will play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brown Top Players (2022-23)

Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Brown Rank Brown AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 29.2 306th 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd 104th 8 3pt Made 7.6 149th 117th 13.8 Assists 13.9 109th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.