The Brown Bears (0-1) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) hit the court at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Brown vs Loyola (MD) Betting Records & Stats

The Bears' record against the spread last year was 15-9-0.

Loyola (MD) won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Brown 69.6 136.9 69.3 139.9 139.4 Loyola (MD) 67.3 136.9 70.6 139.9 134.9

Additional Brown vs Loyola (MD) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bears put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (69.6) than the Greyhounds allowed (70.6).

Brown had an 8-1 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

The Greyhounds put up an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.0 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.

Loyola (MD) went 8-2 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scored more than 69.3 points last season.

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Brown 15-9-0 10-14-0 Loyola (MD) 13-17-0 16-14-0

Brown vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Brown Loyola (MD) 7-5 Home Record 9-6 7-8 Away Record 3-13 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 10-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-10-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-10-0

