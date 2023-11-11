The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) take on the Orlando Magic (4-4) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 114 - Bucks 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-1.1)

Magic (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.7

The Bucks (1-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 12.5% of the time, 62.5% less often than the Magic (6-2-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (1-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (14.3%) than Orlando (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it more often (75% of the time) than Orlando (25%).

The Bucks have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-3) this season while the Magic have a .200 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-4).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

So far this season, the Bucks are putting up 118 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 120.3 points per contest (25th-ranked).

While Milwaukee ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounds per game with 40 (second-worst), it ranks 24th in the league with 46.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are putting up just 22.1 dimes per contest (third-worst in league).

So far this season, Milwaukee is averaging 13.9 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).

The Bucks are making 13.5 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league). They own a 36.5% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.