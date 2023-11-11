How to Watch the Bucks vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) square off against the Orlando Magic (4-4) on November 11, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Magic Additional Info
|Bucks vs Magic Injury Report
|Bucks vs Magic Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Magic Prediction
|Bucks vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.
- The Bucks average 10.7 more points per game (118) than the Magic give up (107.3).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 107.3 points, it is 5-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game at home last season. In road games, they averaged 115 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Milwaukee ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (112.5) than in road games (114.1).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks performed better at home last season, making 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.