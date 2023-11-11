Franz Wagner and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the players with prop bets available when the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at Amway Center on Saturday (beginning at 6:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116)

Saturday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 29.5 points. That is 5.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- three per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Wagner's 21 points per game are 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Wagner's assist average -- 2.5 -- is the same as Saturday's over/under.

Wagner averages three made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Cole Anthony Props

PTS 3PM 13.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 13.5 points prop bet set for Cole Anthony on Saturday is 5.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (19).

Anthony has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

