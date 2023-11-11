Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (4-4) and Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) will clash on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner and Damian Lillard are players to watch for the Magic and Bucks, respectively.

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSWI

Bucks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bucks lost to the Pacers on Thursday, 126-124. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 54 points (and added three assists and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 54 12 3 0 0 0 Khris Middleton 19 2 4 0 0 2 Malik Beasley 13 4 2 1 0 3

Antetokounmpo averages 24.5 points, 11.5 boards and 3 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the field.

Lillard chips in with 22.5 points per game, plus 6 boards and 4.5 assists.

The Bucks get 11.5 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 4 boards and 2 assists.

Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 11 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Brook Lopez averages 13 points, 2.5 boards and 0.5 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

