The Toronto Maple Leafs, Calle Jarnkrok included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jarnkrok in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok's plus-minus this season, in 15:45 per game on the ice, is +6.

In three of 14 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 14 games this year, Jarnkrok has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Jarnkrok has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 14 games played.

The implied probability is 40% that Jarnkrok hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 26 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+33) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

