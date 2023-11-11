Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 11?
When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Cam Atkinson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Atkinson stats and insights
- In six of 14 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Atkinson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Atkinson averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Atkinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|3
|0
|3
|13:47
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
