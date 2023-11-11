The Philadelphia Flyers, Cam Atkinson included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Atkinson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cam Atkinson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:51 per game on the ice, is -4.

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 14 games this year, Atkinson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Atkinson has had an assist twice this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Atkinson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Atkinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 14 Games 1 11 Points 0 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

