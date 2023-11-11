In the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Cameron York to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, York scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Kings this season in one game (two shots).

York has no points on the power play.

York's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:29 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:04 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 25:21 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:02 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 5-4 OT

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

