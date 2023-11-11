Caroline Inglis is ready for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club (par-70) in Belleair, Florida from November 9-11. The purse is $3,250,000.00.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards
Inglis Odds to Win: +40000

Caroline Inglis Insights

Inglis has finished under par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Inglis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five appearances, Inglis has had an average finish of 56th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Inglis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 45 -2 285 0 7 0 0 $89,473

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Inglis missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 656 yards longer than the 6,353-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Inglis has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,521 yards, 168 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Inglis' Last Time Out

Inglis was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.22-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA was poor, putting her in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Inglis shot better than just 31% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Inglis carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Inglis had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.7).

Inglis' four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average (3.5).

At that most recent outing, Inglis' performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Inglis ended The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Inglis carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

