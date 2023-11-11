Casey Mittelstadt will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Mittelstadt's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:10 on the ice per game.

Mittelstadt has a goal in three games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 14 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Mittelstadt has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Mittelstadt's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 3 12 Points 3 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.