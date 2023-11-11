Celine Borge heads into the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Borge at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Borge Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Celine Borge Insights

Borge has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Borge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five appearances, Borge's average finish has been 62nd.

Borge has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Borge has made the cut in four consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 43 -1 281 0 14 1 1 $477,957

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 6,353 yards this week, which is 656 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Courses that Borge has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,556 yards, 203 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which landed her in the 17th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, Borge shot better than only 3% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Borge shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Borge recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Borge's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were less than the field average (7.8).

At that last outing, Borge had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Borge ended the TOTO Japan Classic recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 8.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Borge had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.