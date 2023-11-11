Chase Johnson is ready to compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Johnson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Chase Johnson Insights

Johnson has finished under par six times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Johnson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past three appearances, Johnson has had an average finish of 67th.

He has made two cuts in his past three tournaments.

Johnson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past three appearances, with an average finish of 67th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 67 -8 280 0 2 0 0 $35,548

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 580 yards shorter than the average course Johnson has played in the past year (7,408).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -13. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Johnson shot better than 42% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Johnson carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, worse than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Johnson had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (1.4).

Johnson's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average (7.1).

At that last outing, Johnson had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Johnson finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.7.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Johnson carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

