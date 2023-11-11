The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will include Chris Stroud as part of the field from November 9-11 as the golfers battle the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Stroud Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Chris Stroud Insights

Stroud has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stroud has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Stroud finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Stroud has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 40 -8 278 0 6 1 1 $391,850

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Stroud didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

Stroud missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 507 yards shorter than the average course Stroud has played in the past year (7,335).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Stroud's Last Time Out

Stroud shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was poor, putting him in the 29th percentile of the field.

Stroud shot better than just 22% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Stroud carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stroud carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Stroud's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent outing, Stroud's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, four).

Stroud ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, worse than the tournament average, five.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Stroud finished without one.

