The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course will include Cody Gribble. The event runs from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Gribble at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Gribble Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Cody Gribble Insights

Gribble has finished under par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Gribble has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Gribble finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Gribble finished 43rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 46 -4 282 0 11 0 2 $537,205

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Gribble finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Gribble has played in the past year has been 541 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.2 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the second percentile among all competitors.

Gribble was better than only 29% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Gribble shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Gribble carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.4).

Gribble had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 7.1 on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that last outing, Gribble's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, four).

Gribble ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 6.7.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Gribble underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.