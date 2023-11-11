In the upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Connor Clifton to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Clifton has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:06 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 5-1 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:28 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:01 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:52 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 4-3 10/17/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.