For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Connor McDavid a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, McDavid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

McDavid has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

McDavid's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 47 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

