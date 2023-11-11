The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on McDavid against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor McDavid vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)

1.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:27 per game on the ice, is -4.

McDavid has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In seven of 10 games this season, McDavid has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 10 games this season, McDavid has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 58.2% that McDavid hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

McDavid has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McDavid Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 10 Games 4 10 Points 10 2 Goals 4 8 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.