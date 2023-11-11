In the upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Connor Zary to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

Zary has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Zary averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 43 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

