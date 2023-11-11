D.A. Points enters play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Points at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Points Odds to Win: +100000

D.A. Points Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Points has shot better than par five times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Points has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Points has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 38 -5 283 0 1 0 0 $15,390

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Points has had an average finishing position of 56th.

Points made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Points did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 518 yards shorter than the average course Points has played in the past year (7,346).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -9. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Points' Last Time Out

Points was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the sixth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Points was better than 66% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Points fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Points recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Points' two birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that most recent outing, Points' par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Points finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Points finished without one.

