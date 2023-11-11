The field at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will feature D.J. Trahan. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $6,500,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,828-yard course from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Trahan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Trahan Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

D.J. Trahan Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Trahan has finished under par six times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Trahan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Trahan finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

In his past five appearances, Trahan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 35 -7 282 0 2 0 0 $78,290

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Trahan has had an average finishing position of 35th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Trahan finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 181 yards longer than the 6,828-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

The courses that Trahan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,426 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -9. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Trahan's Last Time Out

Trahan was in the 97th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 50th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Trahan was better than just 2% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.65.

Trahan recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trahan had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Trahan recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that most recent outing, Trahan carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Trahan ended the Sanderson Farms Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (five), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trahan recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

