The field at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda will feature Danny Guise. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $6,500,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,828-yard course from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Guise at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Guise Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Danny Guise Insights

Guise has finished below par once and shot one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Guise has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past three events

Guise has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past three events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 0 0 0 0 $0

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Guise will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,270 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Guise's Last Time Out

Guise shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of the field.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 38th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Guise shot better than only 0% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 6.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

Guise did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Guise carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Guise carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that last competition, Guise's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Guise finished the Wells Fargo Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Guise carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (0.7).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.