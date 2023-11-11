Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Looking to wager on Nurse's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Darnell Nurse vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Nurse has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 21:58 on the ice per game.

In three of 12 games this year, Nurse has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nurse has a point in four games this year through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In one of 12 games this year, Nurse has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Nurse goes over his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Nurse Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 12 Games 4 4 Points 3 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

