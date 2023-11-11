Held from November 9-11, David Hearn will play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Looking to wager on Hearn at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Hearn Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

David Hearn Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Hearn has shot below par once, while also posting one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hearn has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Hearn has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 0 0 0 0 $0

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Hearn's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 18th.

Hearn has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Hearn finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Hearn has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,440 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Hearn's Last Time Out

Hearn finished in the 13th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 49th percentile among all competitors.

Hearn shot better than only 13% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Hearn recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Hearn had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Hearn had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last tournament, Hearn's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Hearn ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.4 on the six par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Hearn finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.