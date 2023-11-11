The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course includes David Lingmerth. The competition is from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Lingmerth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Lingmerth Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

David Lingmerth Insights

Lingmerth has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Lingmerth has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Lingmerth has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Lingmerth has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -1 283 0 10 1 4 $1.8M

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Lingmerth has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Lingmerth finished 11th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that Lingmerth has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,280 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth was good on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the second percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.9).

On the eight par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Lingmerth was better than 42% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Lingmerth recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Lingmerth did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Lingmerth's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

In that last competition, Lingmerth's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Lingmerth finished the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lingmerth finished without one.

