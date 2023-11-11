Derek Ernst will take to the course at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11, aiming to conquer the par-71, 6,828-yard course with $6,500,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Ernst at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Ernst Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Derek Ernst Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Ernst has shot better than par three times, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Ernst has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Ernst has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 41 -7 280 0 2 0 0 $52,898

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Ernst placed 53rd in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Ernst last played this event in 2020, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,828 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Port Royal Golf Course has a recent scoring average of -7.

Port Royal Golf Course is 6,828 yards, 566 yards shorter than the average course Ernst has played in the past year (7,394).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Ernst's Last Time Out

Ernst shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 11th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Ernst was better than 37% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Ernst did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Ernst had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Ernst's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that most recent tournament, Ernst carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Ernst finished the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Ernst finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.