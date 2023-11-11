Derek Lamely will play at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at the par-71, 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Lamely at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Lamely Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Derek Lamely Insights

Lamely has finished below par three times and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lamely has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Lamely has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 44 -6 280 0 2 0 0 $52,205

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Port Royal Golf Course, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Lamely has played in the past year (7,343 yards) is 515 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -9. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Lamely's Last Time Out

Lamely was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 20 holes.

Lamely was better than just 4% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Lamely failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Lamely recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Lamely's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last tournament, Lamely's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Lamely finished the Fortinet Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Lamely recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.2).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.