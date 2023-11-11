Can we anticipate Derek Ryan scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

Ryan is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Ryan has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

