Heading into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Doc Redman is in 18th place at -12.

Looking to bet on Doc Redman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Redman Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Doc Redman Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Redman has finished below par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 15 rounds, Redman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Redman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Redman has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -8 270 0 10 0 1 $462,006

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Redman's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 19th.

Redman made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Redman last competed at this event in 2020 and finished fourth.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 173 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,001).

The average course Redman has played in the past year (7,273 yards) is 445 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was below average, putting him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Redman shot better than only 7% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Redman carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, worse than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Redman recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.4).

Redman's four birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that last outing, Redman had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Redman finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 6.7.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Redman had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Redman's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.