Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 11?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Dylan Cozens a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cozens stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Cozens' shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:07
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.