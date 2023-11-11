For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Dylan Cozens a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

  • In three of 12 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Cozens' shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have three shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:05 Home W 3-2
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:07 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:24 Home W 3-1
10/19/2023 Flames 2 0 2 17:38 Home L 4-3
10/17/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

