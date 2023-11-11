Dylan Frittelli will be at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at the par-71, 6,828-yard Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Frittelli at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Frittelli Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Frittelli has shot below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Frittelli has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 34 -4 281 0 4 0 0 $437,547

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Frittelli last competed at this event in 2021 and finished 22nd.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Frittelli has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,322 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli finished in the 45th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the second percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

Frittelli shot better than 42% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Frittelli carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, worse than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Frittelli did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Frittelli's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average (7.1).

In that most recent tournament, Frittelli's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, four).

Frittelli ended the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Frittelli carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

