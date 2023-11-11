In the upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Dylan Holloway to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Holloway score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holloway stats and insights

Holloway is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Holloway has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 47 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.