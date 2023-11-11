Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 11?
When the Calgary Flames play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Elias Lindholm score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Lindholm's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|22:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:47
|Away
|W 4-3
Flames vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
