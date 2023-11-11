The Calgary Flames, Elias Lindholm included, will meet the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lindholm's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Elias Lindholm vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:22 per game on the ice, is -4.

Lindholm has a goal in two of 13 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Lindholm has recorded a point in a game five times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 13 games this year, Lindholm has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Lindholm's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 43 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 13 Games 2 8 Points 2 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

