Elizabeth Szokol will take to the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. It's a par-70 that spans 6,353 yards, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Szokol at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Szokol Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Elizabeth Szokol Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Szokol has shot below par on nine occasions, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over her last 15 rounds, Szokol has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Szokol has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

Szokol has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 45 -3 275 0 9 0 2 $154,021

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Szokol finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The courses that Szokol has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,564 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Szokol's Last Time Out

Szokol shot poorly over the 10 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.20 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of the field.

Her 4.22-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at The Ascendant LPGA ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the eight par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Szokol was better than only 31% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Szokol fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Szokol recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.7).

Szokol's one birdie or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were less than the field average of 3.5.

In that last tournament, Szokol's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Szokol finished The Ascendant LPGA with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the eight par-5s.

The field at The Ascendant LPGA averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Szokol finished without one.

