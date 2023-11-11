The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Evan Bouchard find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Bouchard's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.