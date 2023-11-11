Will Evan Bouchard Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 11?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Evan Bouchard find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bouchard stats and insights
- Bouchard has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
- Bouchard's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.