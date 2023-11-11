Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Bouchard available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Evan Bouchard vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 22:03 on the ice per game.

In three of 12 games this year, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bouchard has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bouchard has an assist in six of 12 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Given his moneyline odds, Bouchard has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 12 Games 4 11 Points 0 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

