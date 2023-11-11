Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 11?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Evander Kane going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Kane has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- On the power play, Kane has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 47 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
