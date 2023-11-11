The Edmonton Oilers, including Evander Kane, take the ice Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Oilers-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evander Kane vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus this season, in 18:40 per game on the ice, is -7.

Kane has a goal in three games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 12 games this season, Kane has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kane has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 12 Games 2 9 Points 3 3 Goals 3 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.