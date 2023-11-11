Can we expect Garnet Hathaway lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Hathaway stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Hathaway has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Hathaway has no points on the power play.

Hathaway's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 36 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Hathaway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:23 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:49 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:15 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 10:13 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 5-4 OT

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

