George McNeill is set to compete at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on McNeill at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards McNeill Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

George McNeill Insights

McNeill has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McNeill has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, McNeill's average finish has been 62nd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

McNeill has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 62 E 288 0 2 0 0 $16,834

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

McNeill did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

McNeill missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that McNeill has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,459 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

McNeill's Last Time Out

McNeill shot below average over the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 44th percentile among all competitors.

McNeill shot better than 66% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

McNeill did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, McNeill recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.2).

McNeill carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent tournament, McNeill's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

McNeill finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but McNeill finished without one.

