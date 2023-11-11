Saturday's contest features the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) and the Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) facing off at Kress Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 94-61 victory for heavily favored Illinois State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 78-67 loss to Northern Iowa in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Green Bay vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 94, Green Bay 61

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix put up 67.9 points per game (125th in college basketball) last season while giving up 54.4 per outing (11th in college basketball). They had a +460 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

With 67.2 points per game in Horizon contests, Green Bay tallied 0.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.9 PPG).

The Phoenix averaged 70.5 points per game in home games last year. On the road, they averaged 67.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, Green Bay ceded 3.7 fewer points per game (51.9) than in road games (55.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.